Kyle Hamilton's Record-Breaking Deal is Still a Steal for Ravens
Typically, when an NFL front office signs a franchise cornerstone to the largest contract ever given to a player at their respective position, they aren't applauded for getting a great discount. But that is exactly what the Baltimore Ravens deserve after locking up two-time Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton through the 2030 season on a four-year extension worth $100.4 million on Wednesday.
How could that possibly be the case one might ask?
While 24-year-old's average annual salary of $25.1 million tops the safety market by nearly $4 million, with Detroit Lions' Kerby Joseph being the next highest-paid player at the position at an average of $21.5 million. Yet, it is just the 15th-highest average in the league among all defensive players. He still isn't even making the most annually among all defensive backs as he ranks third behind cornerbacks Ahmad Gardner of the New York Jets at $30.1 million and Derek Stingley of the Houston Texans at $30 million.
In Hamilton, the Ravens have the most versatile defensive chess piece in the entire league. He can be deployed and come up with game-changing plays from anywhere at any of the three levels of the defense, including in the trenches lined up off the edge and even once at defensive tackle.
"He is the epitome of versatility," undrafted rookie safety Reuben Lowery said Wednesday. "He literally plays every position on the defense. To have a guy that leads you in that way, intellectually, and then you have a guy that puts the pads on every single day and works hard, it is very rare.
The ability to lockdown slot receivers and tight ends in coverage, play single high safety and roam the backend, be a dime linebacker and rush the passer make Hamilton more valuable than the highest-paid cornerback, edge rusher and off-ball linebacker. Yet, he is only compensated more than one of them, as Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers ranks first among all inside linebackers with an average annual salary of $21 million.
Just one day after the Ravens reset the top of the safety market with Hamilton's deal, the Green Bay Packers blew the roof off of the edge rusher market when they made four-time Pro Bowler Micah Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history after pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade with the Dallas Cowboys. His new annual average salary of $47 million nearly doubles Hamilton's and bests the next closest player at his position, Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt, by $6 million.
Unlike Parsons and his fellow elite defensive front compatriots, whose impacts can be limited or completely neutralized at times by schematic adjustments or individualized game plans, Hamilton can't be taken out of a given play in the same way, given that he can be deployed from anywhere at any time.
Even if a team slides their pass to protection plan to whatever side of the offensive line he appears to be starting a play on, at the snap of the ball, Hamilton could be 20 to 30 yards downfield before the quarterback gets to the end of his drop back, taking away a certain route concept that the signal caller thought he would have when examining the defense pre-snap.
A true lockdown corner is valuable because he can effectively neutralize an opposing team's wide receiver in a given game or crucial situation. Sometimes, he can even erase most of one half of a field. However, Hamilton's instincts and range make him dangerous from anywhere in the backend. He is able to come over the top to offer aid or bait a quarterback into throwing into what looks like an open window. Then, he opens his hips, changes direction, and slams it shut with a pass breakup or turnover. He can cover more ground than most and presents a threat to make an impact anytime the ball is in the air.
The Ravens are one of the most forward-thinking organizations in the league, who are lauded and envied for their foresight and ability to be two steps ahead seemingly at all times, and for having one of the best development systems for cultivating talent and getting the best out of their players. In hindsight, it truly was a miracle that Hamilton fell into their lap at No. 14 overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. It shouldn't come as a surprise that they didn't wait to make him the highest paid player at a position that is still somehow being undervalued around the league although the schematic flexibility this unicorn and those who are utilized in similar dynamic ways provide.
"I think the deal really does speak to how we feel about Kyle, [now being the] highest paid safety in the NFL," Ravens general manage Eric DeCosta said. "That's a responsibility that we don't take lightly. We've had a few players over the years become the highest paid at their position, and I think when you are the highest paid, that's an important distinction. I think Kyle has proven that he's going to carry that very well, and we expect him to continue to be an impact player on our defense for years to come."
