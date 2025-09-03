Ravens' O-Line Taking Big Strides
Heading into last season, there were plenty of questions surrounding the Baltimore Ravens' offensive line, and rightfully so.
For one, the Ravens were breaking in three new starters up front in left guard Andrew Vorhees, right guard Daniel Faalele and right tackle Patrick Mekari. For two, they were mourning the tragic loss of longtime offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris, who died less than two weeks before the regular season opener after battling an illness earlier in the summer, and adjusting to new coach George Warhop.
Early on, it seemed like those concerns were very much warranted, as the Ravens took a while to find their footing on offense. They did before too long, though, and the offensive line greatly helped them be so effective on the ground and through the air. The unit was still far from perfect, but the growth over tiem was certainly impressive.
Now heading into this season, the line seems far more comfortable than it did this time last year. At least, that's what star left tackle Ronnie Stanley believes.
"I think we've progressed a lot. Especially this time last year, we were dealing with a lot of issues, a lot of details," Stanley told reporters Monday. "Right now, we're not seeing those same issues. Understanding the playbook and executing, we're really far ahead from where we were last year. Now everything is more technical based and working on that."
The only "new" starter the Ravens are breaking in this year is Vorhees at left guard, which comes with an asterisk as he started Week 1 last year but lost the job to the versatile Mekari, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency this offseason. Rookie Roger Rosengarten then took Mekari's place at right tackle (he saw some action there early on but not full-time), and the Ravens stuck with that composition for the rest of the year.
The Ravens start the regular season on Sunday with a playoff rematch against the Buffalo Bills, who have dangerous pass rushers such as Greg Rousseau and newcomer Joey Bosa. With a brutal start to the season (not just this game but beyond), Stanley knows the offensive line can't afford to start slow.
"It's very important," Stanley said. "Every game is so important in this league. You don't have that many opportunities, and it's very important to start off fast and not try to play from behind later on this season, and that's what we intend to do."
