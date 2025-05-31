Offensive Line Remains Ravens' Biggest Need
At this point in the offseason, the Baltimore Ravens don't have many remaining needs across their roster.
They addressed their concerns in the secondary by signing cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and drafting safety Malaki Starks (though the latter position admittedly became more of a concern after Ar'Darius Washington tore his Achilles). They also addressed their pass rush in a big way by drafting edge rusher Mike Green.
If there's one position that still looks somewhat iffy, it might be the offensive line. Granted, it's in a much better place than it was before, as the Ravens drafted three linemen in Emery Jones Jr., Carson Vinson and Garrett Dellinger, but their impact remains to be seen.
For that reason, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin named offensive line as the biggest remaining need for the Ravens as the calendar turns over to June.
"The Ravens addressed their defensive front early in the draft, adding Mike Green off the edge, but Lamar Jackson's protection could be iffy after swing man Patrick Mekari left in free agency," Benjamin wrote. "Ronnie Stanley's availability will again be key."
The Ravens' offensive line was a major concern heading into last season after they had to replace three starters who left in free agency. There were some growing pains early on, but the unit eventually came together nicely. Even for the ire that Mekari and right guard Daniel Faalele drew from fans, the unit played well overall.
Who starts at left guard after Mekari's exit is the main mystery surrounding the offensive line. Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum and Roger Rosengarten are virtual locks to start at left tackle, center and right tackle, respectively. Faalele could potentially have some competition at right guard, but it seems unlikely.
No matter who's starting, however, keeping Jackson upright is paramount as the Ravens continue their championship chase.
