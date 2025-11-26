Ravens O-Line Finally Delivers in Much-Needed Breakthrough

Baltimore Ravens fans have spent most of the season frustrated with an offensive line that couldn’t protect, couldn’t stay consistent and couldn’t give Lamar Jackson clean pockets for more than a handful of snaps.

Against the Jets, the group finally put together a complete performance. Ronnie Stanley allowed just one pressure on 22 pass block snaps while facing Will McDonald IV, and second-year Roger Rosengarten held Jermaine Johnson to zero pressures on 18 snaps. For a unit that’s been criticized every week, this was the first time in a long time where the tape showed real growth, real discipline and real confidence up front.

Ronnie Stanley dominated Jets EDGE Will McDonald IV on Sunday, allowing just 1 pressure on 22 pass-block snaps.



On the right side, Roger Rosengarten held his primary matchup Jermaine Johnson to zero pressures on 18 snaps.



Stanley and Rosengarten Set the Tone

Stanley has taken plenty of heat this year, but he looked like a veteran who’s still got something left. One pressure on 22 snaps is the type of outing the Ravens have been begging for, especially against a Jets front that doesn’t take snaps off. Rosengarten was just as impressive.

Johnson is one of the most explosive young edge rushers in the league, and holding him to zero pressures is not something most young tackles can say they’ve done. Both tackles consistently won first contact, stayed patient in their sets and didn’t panic when the Jets brought late movement. Instead of Lamar scrambling out of chaos every few plays, he finally had time to breathe and read the field.

This is the kind of outing Baltimore hoped for all season. Clean technique, clean communication and clean pockets. It wasn’t perfect, but it was finally functional, and that alone is a huge step for this group.

A Long Overdue Performance

The Ravens offensive line has been criticized from every angle this year, but it’s only fair to give flowers when they’re blooming. This game showed that the potential is still there. The interior held up, the edges didn’t collapse and the penalties stayed under control. When the line protects, the entire offense changes. The run game improves, though it’s not yet at its peak, Lamar’s timing stabilizes, and the passing attack looks closer to what Todd Monken designed, even with questions about Lamar’s mobility due to possible health concerns.

One good performance doesn’t erase months of inconsistency, and everyone knows that. But it does create a starting point, something to finally build on. If Stanley can string together more games like this and Rosengarten continues developing at this pace, Baltimore’s offense could look very different down the stretch. For the first time in weeks, the line didn’t just survive. They set the tone, controlled the trenches and showed what this unit can be when everything clicks.

If they can replicate this effort, the Ravens might finally have the stability up front they’ve been searching for all season.

