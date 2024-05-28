Former Ravens LB Took Less Money to Play for Rival
The rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers is arguably the fiercest in the NFL, so when a player goes from one side of it to the other, it's often seen as sacrelige.
One player did exactly that this offseason, as former Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen signed a three-year, $41 million deal with the Steelers back in March. Queen's decision drew an intense reaction from the Ravens fanbase, maybe too intense sometimes.
If Queen's latest comments are to be believed, then Ravens fans may have another bone to pick with him. In an interview with Steelers_DB, Queen revealed that he took significantly less money by signing with Pittsburgh because he believes he can win a title there.
"From all the 15 teams that I was talking to, it came down to like five at the end," Queen said. "It was just like five teams in the mix. Some of them were offering some $17 (million per year). After that it was like, I have a chance to either go win or I have a chance to get paid. For me, the difference was like $4 or $5 million.
"I'm looking at it like, I've never been on a losing team before, and then I also don't want to be a part of anything being rebuilt because I'm trying to win now. … I'm really just trying to win right now, get that out the way and then get paid later."
Even after taking less money from the Steelers, Queen is still making some pretty good money. He is the fourth highest-paid inside linebacker in the league in terms of average annual value, trailing only Tremaine Edmunds, Fred Warner and Baltimore's own Roquan Smith.
From a first-round pick by the Ravens to signing with their greatest rival, Queen has certainly been on an interesting career path thus far. Safe to say that there will be no love lost when he faces Baltimore for the first time this season.
