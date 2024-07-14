Ravens Release Statement After Super Bowl Hero's Tragic Death
The Baltimore Ravens organization is morning the loss of one of their Super Bowl heroes after former kick return star Jacoby Jones passed away at the age of 40, according to multiple reports.
According to report, Jones passed away overnight in his sleep. The cause of death has yet to be determined.
Following the news, the Ravens released multiple statements, sending their condolences to Jones's family while sharing their love for the wide receiver and their favorite memories of him.
"I loved Jacoby Jones. We all did," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful. He was a light. He was the cherished son of his loving mom, Ms. Emily. They were so close. He was a man of faith."
Harbaugh continued by sharing two of his favorite Jones memories - one on the field and one off.
"My favorite football play was when Jacobu was taking to his mom in the end zone, just before a late-game kickoff return against the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it back for a touchdown," Harbaugh said.
"My favorite Jacoby personal moment was every time I saw his smiling face full of joy," Harbaugh continued. "Rest in peace, Jacoby, in the arms of Jesus."
