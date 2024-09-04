Ravens Range 3-10 in NFL Power Rankings
After being one win away from reaching the Super Bowl last season, the Baltimore Ravens won't be sneaking up on anyone this year.
Ahead of the Ravens facing the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, numerous media outlets released their power rankings for the upcoming season. Baltimore was inside the top 10 for most media outlets, ranking as high as No. 3 for NFL.com and as low as No. 10 for Sports Illustrated.
Baltimore returning much of the same team that was the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season and adding running back Derrick Henry to join two-time MVP Lamar Jackson is plenty of reason for optimism. On the flip side, the Ravens are replacing three starters on the offensive line and three key contributors on defense. They also lost the architect of the NFL's best defense last season with Mike Macdonald getting hired as the Seattle Seahawks head coach.
Here is how the Ravens rank heading into the 2024-25 season.
"Derrick Henry might be the Ravens' second-most-important player in the first chunk of the regular season, with Baltimore opening against two tough defenses (including the defending champs on opening night), then playing games versus a pair of 2023 playoff teams (Dallas and Buffalo) before a critical contest at Cincinnati in Week 5. With the Ravens significantly revamping their offensive line this offseason, there could be some early bumps."
"Entering John Harbaugh’s 17th season as the Ravens’ head coach, Baltimore is doing mostly what it has done the last 16 seasons, plugging along. A new defensive coordinator and a rebuilt offensive line raise questions, but the Ravens get the benefit of the doubt for now because of Harbaugh, reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and how scary running backDerrick Henry still is."
"Lamar Jackson and newcomer Derrick Henry lead the offense, and the core remains in place for a defense that allowed a league-low 280 points last season."
"They will again push for the division title, but they have offensive line concerns. The other issue is winning playoff games with Lamar Jackson."
"I’m not quite sure what to do with Baltimore this year. There is a slightly modified Jets-like component to the team where, if the Ravens succeed, we won’t be surprised. Of course they did, they have a lot of great players. But if they fail … of course they did. Replacing three starters up front is difficult. Arming Lamar Jackson with a post-prime Derrick Henry is not a salve. And so on. My excitement over the Bengals shouldn’t temper the fact that this team could very easily, and may very easily, win the division again."
