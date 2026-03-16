Ravens Lineman Hits $1.2 Million Performance Bonus

The Baltimore Ravens have had some nice performances during the 2025 season, but one stands out more than the others for financial reasons.

Chief NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy shared on social media that NFL players received over $542 million in Performance-Based Pay for their play on the field during the 2025 season. The Performance-Based Pay program helps all players benefit based on playing time and salary levels.

McCarthy released the top 25 from the 2025 season. Ravens starting left guard Andrew Vorhees collected $1,199,318, which was the sixth highest in the NFL and was the only player from Baltimore to make the top 25.

NFL players will receive more than $542 million in Performance-Based Pay for their performance during the 2025 season. The Performance-Based Pay program is a collectively bargained benefit that compensates all players based upon their playing time and salary levels. Top 25 here pic.twitter.com/1YkTTPD9RZ — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 16, 2026

Andrew Vorhees one of the highest Performance-Based Paid players in the NFL

Vorhees was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He did not play in 2023 but started three of the 15 games he appeared in during the 2024 campaign.

Last year, Vorhees started every game for the Ravens at left guard and played 96% of the offensive snaps. He allowed 28 pressures, eight quarterback hits, and three sacks on 513 pass blocking snaps while also being penalized three times.

Pro Football Focus graded him out at a 54.6, ranking him 60th out of 81 guards in the NFL. He had a run blocking grade of 54.3 (61st out of 81) and a pass blocking grade of 53.1 (65th out of 81).

While there was much criticism of the interior offensive line in Baltimore last year, specifically at both guard positions between Vorhees and right guard Daniel Faalele, the value the Ravens have gotten from Vorhees can't be denied. This is a late-round draft pick who managed to go from being at the bottom of the depth chart to being a starter on the team.

The 2026 season might be a bit different for Vorhees, as John Simpson signed a three-year contract to be one of the new starting guards on the Ravens, with Faalele becoming a free agent. That leaves Vorhees and 2025 third-round pick Emery Jones Jr. to battle it out for the other starting guard spot.

Earlier in the offseason, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta publicly stated that Jones is in line to start for the 2026 season. This might be bad news for Vorhees as he tries to hold on to his starting job.

Things might not have gone perfectly for Vorhees in 2025, but at least he collected a nice payday for staying healthy and playing every game when the Ravens needed him the most.

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