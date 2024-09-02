Ravens Superstar Announces Name Change
Justin Madubuike burst onto the scene with his play in 2023. Now, the Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle will be going by the name he grew up with his entire life.
Madubuike is now going to be going by his Nigerian-given name, Nnamdi. Madubuike announced the decision to go from Justin to Nnamdi on Monday.
"Coming from Nigerian culture, our parents give us like an American name and give us a Nigerian name," Madubuike told the team site. "When we were growing up as little kids, they addressed us as our Nigerian name. So Nnamdi, I believe in my heart, that's my real name."
Nnamdi was the first name Madubuike said he has been given and it's the name he's called by his family members to this day. Starting in second or third grade, he said Justin became the name he was called when he wasn't with his family.
Madbuike made a name for himself last season as he was one of the focal points on a Ravens defense that led the league in sacks and turnovers and allowed the fewest points per game. He led the Ravens with 13 sacks, 33 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for loss. His play earned him the first Pro Bowl of his career and he made the Second-Team All-Pro.
Madubuike's breakout season couldn't have come at a better time. The All-Pro defensive tackle was in the final year of his rookie contract last season, and capitalizing on that earned him a four-year $98 million contract extension this offseason.
With the new deal came a time for reflection for the newly-paid defensive tackle. Part of that reflection was to go back to the name that means "my father's son" or "my father's legacy," to honor his dad, Festus. With his father's approval and the time he took to reflect this offseason, Madubuike knew it was the right time to make the change.
"After I signed my contract, I just need to keep doing that. I just felt like when I keep it real, the better player I am, the better man I am," Madubuike said. "I just was like, you know, I'm going to go with my real name. So Nnamdi is my real name."
