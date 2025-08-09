Raven Country

Ravens Young RB Makes Case for Roster Spot

Could the Baltimore Ravens carry a fourth running back on their 53-man roster?

Jon Alfano

Aug 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Rasheen Ali (26) runs for a second quarter gain defended by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Alex Johnson (39) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
Aug 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Rasheen Ali (26) runs for a second quarter gain defended by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Alex Johnson (39) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens' running back room is already looking quite crowded. Derrick Henry is one of the game's best overall players, Justice Hill is a strong blocking and pass-catching back, and Keaton Mitchell looks like a home-run threat again now that he's fully healed from his knee injury.

As if that wasn't enough to keep track of, a fourth running back is now making a decent case for himself.

Rasheen Ali, a 2024 fifth-round pick out of Marshall, had an impressive showing in Thursday's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. He rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries, but the biggest highlight came just before the touchdown, when he returned a kickoff 69 yards deep into Colts territory. That was longer than Mitchell's three kick returns combined, and longer than any kick return the Ravens had all of last year.

Baltimore Ravens running back Rasheen Ali
Aug 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Rasheen Ali (26) breaks out of a tackle by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Isaiah Land (55) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Even after that kick return, Ali feels he has even more to offer.

"It was all right. Not as good as I wanted," Ali told reporters after the game. "I wanted to return one. 'Sheen' [Rasheen Ali] almost got one. But yeah, it was alright. [I am] just still trying to see what's what with the new kick return [rules]. [I am] definitely going to watch film and look at the returns we had tonight and just get better. [I will] take it from there."

Sadly, the odds of the Ravens carrying four running backs on their 53-man roster seem quite slim. They did carry four last year, but that was due to Mitchell starting the season on the PUP list and not returning until November. If he were healthy, it's entirely that Ali would've started out on the practice squad.

However, doing that would be very difficult this year. Ali has now shown himself to be a dangerous return man, and other teams would definitely be interested in signing him away.

The best chance Ali has at making the roster is him continuing to impress on special teams and proving his value in that area. For now, though, the speedster is just taking it one step at a time.

"Obviously it felt great," Ali said. "I haven't gotten in the box [end zone] in a minute. God works in mysterious ways. He allowed me to come out here and play in another game, so I appreciate that."

Jon is a lead writer for Baltimore Ravens On SI and contributes to other sites around the network as well. The Tampa native previously worked with sites such as ClutchPoints and GiveMeSport and earned his journalism degree at the University of Central Florida.

