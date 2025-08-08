Ravens Standout RB Injured vs. Colts
The Baltimore Ravens' running backs showed up and showed out during their 24-16 preseason win against the Indianapolis Colts. However, one of them is not leaving fully healthy.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh revealed after the game that running back Rasheen Ali got banged up and they will have to evaluate where they are at the position, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.
Baltimore already entered the game a little thin at running back with rookie Marcus Major Jr. already dealing with a concussion. If Ali has to miss time, the team will have to consider adding to the room.
The Ravens are hoping for the best, though, especially after Ali had a very strong showing. He carried the ball nine times for 37 yards and had a 69-yard kick return that set up his own rushing touchdown.
Baltimore selected Ali in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and he would have likely been taken earlier if he hadn't ruptured his biceps tendon during Senior Bowl practices leading up the game. He was then placed on injured reserve in September due to a neck injury but was activated in October.
Ali made his season debut in a Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders, playing exclusively on special teams. That remained the case for most of his rookie season, but he did receive 10 carries, which he took for 31 yards.
While the 24-year-old is hoping for a bigger role on offense this season, he's likely facing a similar role since the Ravens still have running backs Derrick Henry, Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell on their roster.
However, the first thing Ali must do is stay healthy. It remains to be seen what his status will be moving forward but early reports hint it isn't anything major.
Ali played his college ball at Marshall, where he rushed for 2,831 yards and 39 touchdowns from 2020-23. He also reeled in 76 catches for 565 yards and three more scores during the span.
A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Ali was a three-star recruit coming out of Shaker Heights High School and committed to play college football at Marshall over an offer from Hampton.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!