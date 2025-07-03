Ravens' Red Flag Could Cause Another Early Playoff Exit
The 2025 season is quickly approaching, with training camps around the NFL set to begin in roughly three weeks. With the season approaching, the Baltimore Ravens will once again be considered one of the favorites to come out of the AFC and get to the Super Bowl.
The Ravens are coming off a terrific regular season, earning the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs and defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card round. However, they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round for the second time in five seasons, which dropped their record against the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason to 0-3. And while the Ravens are consistently one of the most talked-about teams in the NFL, they have yet to get over the hump. According to Cody Benjamin of CBS, their offensive line is going to be another red flag that could hold them back in 2025.
"When everything's clicking on Baltimore's offense, few teams are more imposing," Benjamin writes. "Lamar Jackson's unmatched dual-threat gifts are also special enough to offset potential protection breakdowns. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley's17-game 2024 season was an anomaly, however. He missed multiple games in each of his previous five seasons. If he can't stay on the field again, the shuffled left guard spot could also face more heat, with Patrick Mekari no longer onboard as insurance. They need the trenches to hold firm to remain AFC bullies."
Should the interior of the Ravens' offensive line struggle, their run game will take a step back in 2025. And while Lamar Jackson had a terrific year in 2024, the offense runs through the ground game to set up what they do in the air. Should Baltimore become too one-dimensional, it could spell another early offseason.
