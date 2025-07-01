Ravens' Lamar Jackson Reveals Biggest Flaw
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is arguably the best and most electrifying players in the NFL today, dazzling with both his arm and legs en route to two MVP awards and three first-team All-Pro selections.
Despite that, he's still looking for ways to improve.
During an appearance on Kevin Hart's "Cold as Balls" podcast, Jackson was asked what he feels the toughest part of playing in the NFL is, and he swiftly answered.
"Just being a leader," Jackson said. "I'm going to say being a leader."
Jackson, 28, is clearly an effective leader, otherwise the Ravens wouldn't have made him a captain. However, he is naturally more soft-spoken than other quarterbacks, and that's something he's looking to change.
"I'm really not outspoken, being vocal with my guys, like 'let's do this and that' with a great motivational speech, I don't have that," Jackson said. "I just pretty much lead by example. I'm going to go out there, I'm going to work hard and I expect that out of you, but as I've been growing in the league it's like 'nah, you got to talk to the guys.'"
The good news is that Jackson has already shown significant improvement in this department. Quarterbacks coach Tee Martin praised Jackson's growth as a leader during mandatory minicamp last month.
"When I first got here in 2021, [Jackson] was the leader by play, by action," Martin told reporters on June 17. "There was a lot on his plate, and he was relatively quiet. You kind of saw it a little bit during game day when his competitive spirit starts to show, but being with him every day and being around him more closely, his communication – nonverbal and verbal – you really hear him in the back having side conversations that [wasn't] the case a couple years ago. And you see more and more of that.
"You see him now talking with the [offensive] linemen during practice, talking to Tyler [Linderbaum, strengthening] his relationship with the center, because those two guys have to be on the same page. ... We've had guys that's been in and out that's causing him to talk about what he sees and how he feels [about] things, but that's the biggest area I've seen is the verbal and nonverbal communication that he has really grown and taken his game to the next level."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!