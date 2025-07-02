Analyst Promotes Ravens Star's Hall of Fame Case
The Baltimore Ravens' decision to add Derrick Henry to their roster last year changed the dynamic of this team, elevating it from the Lamar Jackson show into the best ground attack in football.
Quarterback Jackson is still playing at the top of his game, coming off of a First Team All-Pro finish in 2024, and a fresh Henry extension gives the duo more chances to make magic on the field together. Baltimore's newest game-changing running back now commands a title-contending running game, and he refuses to slip.
He led the league in rushing touchdowns for the third time in his career last season with 16, encouraging analysts to fantasize about where his career will end up as he shows no signs of slippage. Rich Eisen, for one, thinks he already belongs in the Hall of Fame at just 30 years old.
The commentator ran through a few of the statistical milestones that Henry's already passed under the unbelievable workload he endured with a decade on the Tennessee Titans, namely his 106 rushing touchdowns, good for sixth all-time, and his accumulating the most rushing yards ever in a single season by a player older than 30, which he notched as a first-year Raven with 1,921.
Eisen, having already emphatically endorsed Henry's Hall of Fame campaign three years ago, said, "You know what my answer is" this time around. "You bet Derrick Henry's a Hall of Famer. He doesn't have to play another snap."
As tempting as it is to wonder how he can add to his legacy in 2025, it's that much more impressive that not only does he remain in a winning situation that prioritized bigger-picture goals, but he's still a critical cog in their machine. They're as favored to finally win it all as they've been since starting Jackson under center, surrounding him with talent all across the team. Henry is not only his best weapon, but as Eisen points out, one of the best weapons the game's ever seen.
