Ravens Take Familiar Face in 2014 Redraft
Redrafts and retrospective pieces are two critical pieces of every NFL offseason, and this summer is no different.
As this most recent class of incoming rookies look to gel with their new teams for the first time in their respective training camps, many analysts look back on draft batches past to discern how the modern veterans fit into the league when they were the up-and-comers.
PFF conducted a re-do of the 2014 NFL Draft, with one catch - their rankings were determined by the PFF grades that each prospect accumulated across their careers in the league, the publication's own way of quantifying how effective different football players are at playing their position and making them easy to compare through use of a 0-100 scale.
The Baltimore Ravens, characteristically picking in the back end of the first round, picked linebacker CJ Mosley when they were on the clock in real life. The Alabama product actually outperformed the #17 spot he once went at, earning four Pro-Bowl selections in his five years in Baltimore and necessitating the PFF crew to redraft him three spots earlier to the Chicago Bears.
The Ravens still ended up with a fine player in the re-do, though, scooping up a tackle in Morgan Moses. His career hasn't been quite as illustrious as Mosley's, but he peaked as one of the most dominant players at his position when the former Washington player made his way over to Baltimore for two seasons later in his career.
"With the Ravens in 2022 and 2023, he was the fourth-most-valuable tackle in the league, according to PFF WAR," Max Chadwick, Dalton Wasserman and Trevor Sikkema wrote of the former third-round pick. "The only three tackles ranked above Moses were Penei Sewell, Trent Williams andLane Johnson — all multiple-time first-team All-Pros."
The 34-year-old is still hanging around, set to join his fourth different team in the New England Patriots this fall, but his consistent ability to remain effective at shoring up his offensive line's pass protection has kept him in the league for over a decade of his outperforming his original draft position.
