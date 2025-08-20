Joe Flacco Reacts to Upcoming Return to Baltimore
More than six years after leaving the Baltimore Ravens, Joe Flacco has still yet to make a start as a visitor at M&T Bank Stadium. However, that could change in just a few short weeks, and very likely will.
The Cleveland Browns named Flacco as their Week 1 starter on Monday, which also puts him in line to start in their Week 2 road matchup against the Ravens on Sept. 14. That would mark Flacco's first start at M&T Bank Stadium since Nov. 4, 2018, when he suffered a hip injury that led to a rookie Lamar Jackson taking the starting job for himself.
Of course, the opportunity to start again is incredibly exciting for the 40-year-old Flacco, but so is the chance to play in Baltimore once again.
"I'd love playing in Baltimore," Flacco told reporters Tuesday. "Such a special place, unbelievable fans, division game. It doesn't get much better than that. That is what the plan is and it definitely would be very exciting."
The No. 17 pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, Flacco spent the first 11 years of his career in Baltimore and enjoyed plenty of success. Of course, his best showing came in his elite 2012 postseason run, when he threw 11 touchdowns with no interceptions to help the Ravens win their second Super Bowl in franchise history.
Flacco's return to Baltimore will obviously be a special moment. Not just for him, but for the Ravens organization as a whole.
"[I have] a lot of respect for Joe," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday. "Obviously, his homecoming back here will be a big story. We'll try to just focus on playing the best game we can, but we know Joe can sling it. We know what he is capable of doing. We also know what kind of team they are and how tough they are to play against. So, it won't be the focus right away, directly, but it'll be in the back of our minds."
Flacco re-joined the Browns this offseason after a magical run with them in 2023, when he went 4-1 as a starter with 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions to lead them to the playoffs and win Comeback Player of the Year. He spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts, going 2-4 as a starter with 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
The 17-year NFL veteran has made just one start against the Ravens, which came with the New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2022 season. He completed 37 of 59 passes for 309 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 24-9 loss.
