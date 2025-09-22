Ravens Rookie DL Pumped Up for Potential First Start
The injury bug came early this year for the Baltimore Ravens, and in particular, their pass rush.
Not only did edge rusher Kyle Van Noy, who led the team with a career-high 12.5 sacks last season, suffer a hamstring injury in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, but defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike is now dealing with a neck injury as well. Madubuike broke out with 13 sacks in 2023, the most among NFL defensive tackles that season, and while his sack total dropped to 6.5 last year, he allowed his teammates to get free often by taking up so much space in the middle.
The former third-round pick was off to a strong start this season with two sacks in as many games, and the Ravens will definitely miss him for however long he's out.
If there's any silver lining to injuries, though, it's that players who would otherwise fly under the radar have a chance to make an impact while the starter recovers. Enter Aeneas Peebles, a sixth-round rookie out of Virginia Tech who head coach John Harbaugh is counting on to step up in Madubuike's absence.
"He is going to need to step up," Harbaugh told reporters. It's kind of just – to your point – with Nnamdi [Madubuike] being out, those guys are all going to have to step up and pick up the slack. Definitely with 'Fub,' [Aeneas Peebles] he has to do that in the run game and the pass game, whenever he is in there [with] no drop off at all. I know he is going to play hard, he's going to get after it, and I have a feeling he'll make a few plays."
It's not exactly clear if Peebles will make his first NFL start in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, but he'll be ready whether he starts or not.
"I have the same mindset going into every week," Peebles said. "I go in every week trying to be the best Aeneas Peebles that I can be. So, that's all I can really think about, and that's all I can really do."
Peebles is small for an NFL defensive tackle at 6-foot and 289 pounds, but makes up for that with a motor and work ethic that few can match. He's played just 34 defensive snaps thus far, but he feels like he's already adjusting well.
"I feel like I've done well," Peebles said. "I feel like I still see things that I need improve on, and [there are] points of my game that I can get better at, but I feel like it has been a good start."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!