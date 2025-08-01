Ravens Late-Round Rookie Getting Rave Reviews
When the pads come on during training camp, trench players on both sides of the ball finally get their chance to shine. That is exactly what Baltimore Ravens rookie defensive lineman Aeneas 'Fub' Peebles has continued to do this week, which earned him some high praise from pass rush coach Chuck Smith on Tuesday.
"I love 'Fub'," Smith said. "He's got an incredible upside. He is lightning quick. He's 293 pounds or something – but then they say he's small, because he's short – but he's 293 [lbs.]. He's got a high skill level. He's quick. He has a great grasp of pass rush moves. He loves to pass rush. He has an aggressive mindset and a learning mindset."
Peebles was the fourth of the Ravens' five picks they made in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft when they selected him No. 210 overall out of Virginia Tech. The former Hokie spent his entire collegiate career starring in the ACC, starting at Duke before transferring for his final year of eligibility. During his time between both programs, he recorded 11.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss, with the bulk coming in his final two years, with eight sacks and 16 tackles for loss.
At 6-foot even and sub-300 pounds, Peebles is viewed as undersized, but what he lacks in ideal measurables, he makes up for by being a polished pass rusher, having an explosive first step and having naturally good leverage as a result of being shorter than most blockers he goes up against.
"As he continues to learn [while] going against big guys and going against protection, he'll get better," Smith said. "He's been doing a good job for us, and I look forward to seeing him continue to grow."
In addition to already being a favorite of one of his coaches, Peebles quickly became a fan favorite shortly after getting drafted because of his nickname 'Fub,' which he goes by more than his actual first name for sentimental reasons.
"When I was a baby, I was fat and chubby, so they always called me 'Fubby' growing up, and now that I got older it got shorted to 'Fub,' so I ran with it," Peebles said.
As a rookie, Peebles has a golden opportunity to not only cement a spot for himself on the roster, as late-round picks are rarely locks to make the teams entering training camp, but also carve out a role on defense. He likely won't see much action on early downs, but in obvious passing situations, he could be a disruptive force as an interior pass rusher, rotating with and spelling two-time Pro Bowler Nnamdi Maduike at the three-technique spot.
