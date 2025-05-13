Ravens Rookies in Best Landing Spot
The Baltimore Ravens may have found two phenomenal fits for the defense at the start of the 2025 NFL Draft.
It began at the end of the first round, where Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks was taken with the No. 27 overall pick.
Starks was named as one of the best rookie fits by ESPN writer Matt Bowen.
"Pairing Starks with Kyle Hamilton gives the Ravens two interchangeable safeties in the secondary, which means the defense can disguise coverages and change the post-snap picture. Starks has the range to track the ball and play from depth, and he can spin down to patrol the underneath zones," Bowen wrote.
"Starks had six interceptions and 15 pass breakups during his time at Georgia, and we will see his versatility weaved into the Ravens' game plan. This is a smart fit for a defense that uses its safeties as matchup pieces from a variety of alignments -- in both base and sub packages."
After Starks, the Ravens addressed their pass rush by ending Marshall defensive end Mike Green's fall. Green was seen as a first-round pick by some, but he fell all the way to the end of the second round, where Baltimore was able to snatch him up.
"Green can be set up as a pass rusher in Baltimore, similar to the team's current usage of Kyle Van Noy. That means schemed one-on-ones -- both off the edge and on the interior -- with the twist stunts that should allow Green to dart through open rush lanes. He can also drop into coverage, which gives Baltimore the ability to better disguise pressures," Bowen wrote.
"Green's 17 sacks led the FBS in 2024, and I thought he was the most skilled pass rusher in this class. He's explosive off the ball, with multiple countermoves that will translate to Sundays."
Starks and Green will look to maintain Baltimore's status as one of the best defenses in the NFL.
