Ravens Could Poach Intriguing Defender from AFC North Rival
The Baltimore Ravens have not been able to do a whole lot in free agency this offseason due to financial constraints, but there are still some cheap options remaining for the Raven to consider.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus recently ran down one move each AFC team should still make following the NFL Draft, and he feels Baltimore should find a run stuffer.
More specifically, he noted former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, who is still available on the open market.
"Michael Pierce‘s retirement leaves Baltimore's defense without its most consistent run defender," Cameron wrote. "The Ravens added some young depth in Aeneas Peebles in the 2025 NFL Draft, but another veteran in the ranks would be an asset. Maurice Hurst and DeMarcus Walker are two names to target. Hurst has been hampered by injuries but isn’t far removed from a career-best 84.6 PFF overall grade in 2023, while Walker has the durability but a middling grading profile (65.5 PFF grade in 2024)."
Hurst played in just eight games for the Browns last season, finishing the year on the injured reserve list due to an ankle injury. During his time on the field, he logged 16 tackles and a half of a sack, so he didn't make much of an impact.
However, two years ago, Hurst posted 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks while registering a solid 81 overall grade at Pro Football Focus, appearing in 13 contests.
The 30-year-old entered the NFL with the Oakland Raiders in 2018 and spent three seasons with the Raiders, comprising a reliable member of their defensive line rotation. He then spent one year with the San Francisco 49ers before missing all of 2022 due to a torn bicep.
Hurst is definitely not a star, but you aren't going to find Pro Bowl-caliber players this late in free agency. Still, perhaps the veteran can help the Ravens along their interior.
