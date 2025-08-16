Ravens Second-Year CB Due for First Pro Bowl
The Baltimore Ravens have been on a roll with their first-round picks in the 2020s, with all of them enjoying at least moderate success in purple and black.
If 2024 first-round pick Nate Wiggisn continues to play like he did as a rookie, then "moderate success" would be the absolute minimum for him.
Wiggins, the No. 30 overall pick in last year's draft, somewhat flew under the radar in his rookie season, but his performance was still very impressive. The former Clemson star finished the year with 33 total tackles13 passes defended, an interception - which he returned for a 26-yard touchdown in the regular season finale - and a forced fumble. Most importantly, he allowed a passer rating of just 66.7 when targeted and didn't give up a single touchdown.
With an outstanding rookie season under Wiggins' belt, expectations are quite high for the young corner heading into 2025. NFL.com's Kevin Patra named him as the Ravens' most likely player to make his first Pro Bowl this season.
"Many rookie corners get dragged around the gridiron. Not Wiggins," Patra wrote. "Like any cover man, he experienced ups and downs in his debut season, but he showed the physicality and ball skills to grow into an elite outside corner. His performance portends a breakout Year 2. Wiggins generated a -28.4 target EPA -- tops among every single corner in the NFL last season, per Next Gen Stats -- while allowing a 47.8% completion rate (third-best in the league among CBs targeted 50-plus times) and -4.5 receptions over expected (fifth). His -0.42 EPA per target ranked third, one tick behind 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II(-0.43). Wiggins also allowed zero touchdowns in coverage.
"He'll need to grab a few more picks to earn a Pro Bowl spot, but then again, he's in an even better position to shine in 2025, playing next to Marlon Humphrey and new teammate Jaire Alexander."
The best is very likely yet to come for Wiggins, as he turns just 22 at the end of the month. Even after the Ravens welcomed in an entire rookie class, Wiggins is still one of the youngest players on the roster only behind safety Malaki Starks and fullback Lucas Scott.
After a disastrous start to last season followed by an impressive turnaround, the Ravens' secondary will be crucial to their Super Bowl ambitions, and that means they'll be counting on Wiggins as well.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!