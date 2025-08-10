Ravens Second-Year CB Goes Distance vs. Colts
Most of the time, NFL players don't play throughout an entire preseason game, instead playing about a half or three quarters at most.
Apparently, Baltimore Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa didn't get the memo. Tampa, a 2024 fourth-round pick out of Iowa State, started Thursday's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, and was still on the field when the clock hit zero. The 23-year-old finished the game with six total tackles, just one behind safety Beau Brade for the most on the team, and two pass breakups.
Tampa dealt with multiple injuries as a rookie and only played seven games and 156 total snaps, just 18 of which were on defense. So, getting him some extra repsi n the preseason was crucial for John Harbaugh and co.
"It's so important," Harbaugh told reporters after the game. "I mean, that's just really critical for [Tampa] and for him to play. I mean he needs to play. He needs to be out there playing and getting that experience. I thought he handled it well. [He] got locked in, [and his] sense of urgency was good. [He] made the play in the fourth quarter there at the end of the last drive. [It was a] tough play. [He] made it. [He had] a lot of poise. [He] wasn't able to get his head around to the ball but played it up in the receiver where he didn't have a lot of contact and got the ball off him. I thought that was really good.
That wasn't the only impressive part of Tampa's week, however. During Tuesday's joint practice with the Colts, the second-year cornerback broke up a would-be touchdown from Anthony Richardson Sr. to Josh Downs.
Throughout his collegiate career at Iowa State, Tampa developed into a very solid cover corner. He racked up 102 total tackles (10 for loss), 19 passes defended, three interceptions and forced fumble over his final three seasons, during which he also earned All-Big 12 honors twcie (first-team in 2023 and second-team in 2022). It was actually a surprise that he ended up falling to fourth round, and to the Ravens of all teams.
If he can stay healthy, Tampa figures to be a key depth piece in the Ravens' secondary. So once again, getting him extra snaps in the preseason was a wise decision.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!