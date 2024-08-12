Ravens Activate Rookie T.J. Tampa
Baltimore Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa is no longer on the PUP list and will make his training camp debut on Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Following Sunday's practice, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that Tampa was "getting close" to returning, but added that he didn't believe it would come this week. The fact that Tampa is back in action just a day later is a great sign that he's ahead of schedule.
A fourth-round pick out of Iowa State, Tampa underwent sports hernia surgery just before the start of camp last month. He participated in OTAs and mandatory minicamp prior to the surgery.
Considering that Tampa was widely expected to be a Day 2 pick, the Ravens may have landed the steal of the draft. Last season, the 22-year-old earned first-team All-Big 12 after posting 44 total tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions.
"T.J.'s very physical, very physical with his hands," head coach John Harbaugh said on May 4. "[He] plays all the split-safety stuff on the edge really well also. I think it's going to factor into how we build our defense."
Tampa's return comes at a time when the Ravens can really use some more cornerback depth. Veteran Arthur Maulet will miss regular season time as he undergoes arthroscopic knee surgery, while first-round rookie Nate Wiggins suffered a minor shoulder injury in Friday's preseason opener. With Tampa back, that depth is now far less of a concern.
