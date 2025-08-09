Ravens Sign Former Dolphins RB
The Baltimore Ravens are making an interesting addition to their backfield as the preseason continues.
Per reports from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Ravens are signing former Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin to a deal.
“Sources: The Ravens are signing free agent RB Myles Gaskin after he worked out for the team today. Gaskin was with the #Vikings last season and previously played for the Dolphins. He has 13 career touchdowns.”
Gaskin, 28, was originally a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He played four seasons with the team before joining the Minnesota Vikings in 2023.
With the Dolphins, Gaskin played in 38 games (17 starts) while posting 361 carries for 1,355 yards and seven touchdowns along with 101 catches for 701 yards and six more scores.
Gaskin was then released by the Dolphins prior to the 2023 season. He quickly signed a deal with the Minnesota Vikings before bouncing to and from the practice squad.
Gaskin played in just two games for the Vikings in 2023 before signing to the Los Angeles Rams active roster in October of that season. However, he was waived less than a month later before rejoining Minnesota to close out the 2023 campaign.
Gaskin then appeared in just five games for the Vikings last season, posting just three carries for -1 yard.
Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic pointed out that Baltimore’s injuries in the running back room during the preseason likely contributed to the decision to sign Gaskin.
“Keaton Mitchell dealing with minor injury,” Zrebiec wrote on X. “Derrick Henry and Justice Hill will not play much or at all this preseason. Marcus Major still was in non-contact jersey today at practice after recent concussion. Ravens need healthy bodies in RB room.”
The Ravens picked up a 24-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason opener at M&T Bank Stadium on Friday. Baltimore will visit the Dallas Cowboys in its second preseason game on Aug. 16.
Baltimore will then close out its three-game exhibition slate on the road against the Washington Commanders on Aug. 23 before heading into the regular season.
