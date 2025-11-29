Ravens' Derrick Henry Hints at Frustration With Reduced Role

Baltimore Ravens All-Pro running back Derrick Henry has looked every bit as dominant as he did early in his career. Yet despite his efficiency, his usage has been surprisingly low this season, even when the team's passing attack has struggled to get going. Following an embarrassing Thanksgiving loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, those concerns have only intensified, reinforcing the argument that Henry needs more touches to keep Baltimore’s offense competitive.

On the opening drive against Cincinnati, Henry ran for 28 yards to the endzone to cap the 7-play drive. But after that, he barely featured and finished the game with just 10 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown, plus a 44-yard catch-and-run (on 40% of snaps). The stat line is impressive in isolation, but considering the Ravens’ passing game was sputtering and the Bengals boast one of the league’s weaker run defenses, Henry’s limited workload was baffling.

His usage quickly became a point of scrutiny, with many questioning offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s playcalling. However, the five-time Pro Bowler stopped short of pointing fingers, while also subtly hinting that he wanted more opportunities.

"Naturally, I want take advantage of the opportunities I get. I'm not one to cry in the media or complain. Whatever I get, [I] try to take advantage of it," Henry replied when asked whether he wanted more carries.

Despite the drop in usage, Henry has continued to deliver. Through 12 games, he has amassed 931 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, breaking records along the way. With Lamar Jackson battling injuries and accuracy issues, Baltimore appears to have no choice but to lean more heavily on Henry if it hopes to spark its offense down the stretch.

Numbers Back Up Henry's Low Usage

A year after averaging a massive 424.9 yards per game, Baltimore is down to 317.3 yards per game this season, scoring 40+ points only once in 12 games. While Jackson’s health issues and recent dip in form are part of the problem, Henry’s reduced workload is equally glaring.

Henry is averaging 16.4 rushing attempts per game this season, ranking for ninth-most in the league. On paper, that looks respectable, but last season he ranked fourth with 19.1 attempts per game. Considering Jackson has already missed four games and is running far less than in years past, Henry’s usage becomes even harder to justify.

the Ravens played the #31 Cincy run defense



38 Lamar Jackson dropbacks

10 Derrick Henry rushes (2 Keaton)



Baltimore led 7-3 entering the 2nd quarter



in the 2nd quarter:



12 Lamar dropbacks (-0.51 EPA/att)

0 Derrick Henry rushes



Todd Monken lost his mind last night — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 28, 2025

The Bengals' matchup showcased that disconnect clearly. Baltimore faced the 31st-ranked run defense and the worst overall defense in football, yet Henry received just 10 carries, below even his reduced season average. During the second quarter alone, Jackson had 12 dropbacks, producing negative EPA, while Henry logged zero rushing attempts.

There’s also a simple trend the Ravens can’t ignore: Baltimore is 4–1 this season in games where Henry gets 19 or more carries. Given that success rate, it’s no surprise several veterans urged after the Thanksgiving loss that the team must recommit to the run game and ensure the Henry-led ground attack remains their offensive identity.

