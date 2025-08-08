Ravens HC Grades Rookie Kicker's Debut
One of the biggest storylines heading into the Baltimore Ravens' first preseason game was how their kicking game would fair without five-time first-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler Justin Tucker, who was released this offseason amidst sexual misconduct allegations.
The man the Ravens are hoping can replace Tucker is Tyler Loop, a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he just had his first NFL action.
It was an up and down game for the rookie. He missed his first field goal attempt from 46 yards out but came back and hit a 52-yarder later on. He was also three for three on extra points.
"I thought Tyler did a nice job," head coach John Harbaugh said after the game. "He stubbed his toe on the ground a little bit on that one, just kind of made he ball move a little bit left. Perfect other than that, but to see him bounce back on the next kick, especially after getting pushed back into a longer field goal, I thought was really a big step up for him."
Loop is the only kicker on Baltimore's roster, so he is certainly set up to have the starting job by Week 1. However, he is still going to have to earn it by staying as consistent as possible for the rest of the preseason.
Harbaugh is mostly pleased with Loop's performance following his debut, though.
"He hit the ball really well. He passed the test tonight. Not A++ ... Maybe B++," he said.
It was just the second time Loop had practice kicking in stadium. His first came during Baltimore's training camp practice at M&T Bank Stadium, during which he made all 11 of his field goal attempts, including a 60-yarder.
Kicking is just as much a mind game as it is talent, and replacing one of the best, if not the best, players at his position in NFL history only adds to that.
However, Loop is doing his best to shut out the rest of the noise so that he can reach the expectations of those around him.
"I think it can be pressure if you focus on it," Loop said. "But if we're focused on what I can control, my process, all that stuff, it just, it's one of those things."
