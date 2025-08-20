Ravens Support Former Players on Coaching Journeys
Sooner or later, every football player's career comes to an end. However, that doesn't mean they have to walk away from the game entirely. Many former players end up going into coaching after they hang up their cleats, using their wealth of experience to help shape the next generation of athletes. As it turns out, numerous former Baltimore Ravens players took this path, and they want to support them on their endeavor.
Recently, the Ravens sent out commemorative whistles to 142 of their former players who are now coaching at any level of football. Each whistle has the player's name inscribed and comes with a lanyard commemorating the franchise's 30th anniversary.
Inside the box, players were greeted with a special message encouraging them to keep pressing on.
"As a Raven on and off the field, you have proven what it means to lead with heart, grit and determination," the message read. "You have demonstrated the highest standard of excellence and commitment to yourself and to those who surround you.
"Now, as a coach, you are achieving something even greater — shaping young athletes, building character and sharing the core values that led you to your dream of playing in the NFL."
Matt Little, the Ravens' director of legacy engagement, initially budgeted for just 50 whistles, but surveys from former players nearly tripled the demand, much to his delight.
"The whistles are just a small token from the Ravens to let our legends know we are thinking about them as they start their seasons, we are proud of them, and we are cheering for them on and off the field," Little said, per the Ravens' site.
Probably the most notable former Raven to receive a whistle is Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed, who's now the offensive coordinator at Chamblee High School in Georgia. Arguably the best safety to ever play, Reed has had a knack for coaching from a very young age.
"I was always around players and coaches," Reed said. "My dad and [my family] were players and coaches, so I already knew [how] to be a player and a coach. Coaching is just in me."
Former wide receiver Torrey Smith, who spent four years with the Ravens from 2011-14, is just the head coach of his son's youth tackle team in West Baltimore, but hopes his impact can last a lifetime.
"It's been fun. It's been rewarding," Smith said. "If you had told me when I retired that I would spend as much time doing this, I would've said absolutely not. But it's something that I've really enjoyed, being able to share the game with the kids, and even more than that, share the lessons with them about understanding what the game meant for me."
Other former Ravens to receive a whistle include defensive coordinator Zach Orr, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, younger brother of Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.
