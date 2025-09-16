Ravens Rookie LB Seizes Opportunity in First NFL Start
After the Baltimore Ravens' defense allowed nearly 500 yards and 41 points in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, it was clear that something needed to change heading into Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, and they did just that.
While they didn't make any sweeping changes, the Ravens did make one notable alteration to the starting lineup, and it worked out beautifully.
Instead of starting Trenton Simpson at inside linebacker next to Roquan Smith, the Ravens instead gave the nod to rookie Teddye Buchanan. In his first NFL start, the fourth-round pick out of Cal more than held his own with six total tackles. He played 82 percent of defensive snaps compared to Simpson's 21 percent, per Pro Football Reference.
Buchanan wasn't necessarily expecting to start so soon, but he was ready for the call all the same.
"I'm not sure I would've necessarily anticipated it, but for me, the mindset is always just stay as ready as I can," Buchanan told reporters after the game. "Just prepare every single week to be successful. Whatever happens, happens, and whatever the coach says, I'm going to be ready.
"It's a blessing, for sure, just to have that responsibility. It means a lot to me, and I take that very seriously. I know the type of pedigree that the Ravens defense – especially Ravens linebackers – have. For me, that's easy motivation to just do my best on the field and help the team win."
Buchanan also credited Smith for helping him get up to speed at the NFL level so quickly. Smith had possibly his best game as a Raven on Sunday with 15 total tackles and a 64-yard fumble return for a touchdown, the first of his career.
"Yes, 'Ro' is helpful every single day," Buchanan said. "[I'm] just getting to pick his brain [and] ask him what he's thinking. He's also just vocal on the field, telling me what he's thinking, and that helps a lot. So, yes, 'Ro' is awesome."
While Buchanan played well on Sunday, head coach John Harbaugh made it clear that Simpson will still have a role on defense going forward, so the starting job may not be fully settled yet.
"Teddye has been practicing well. But that's no slam on anybody else," Harbaugh said. "Trenton has been playing well. He played well in the game, too, so I don't have any negatives to say about any of those guys. But it was good to see those guys step up and play well when the opportunity presents itself."
If Buchanan continues to play like he did on Sunday and build on the foundation, however, he could very well run away with the starting job in time.
