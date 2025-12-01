Ravens Rookie Report: DL Sees Limited Action in Return

Several members of the Baltimore Ravens' 2025 rookie class saw extended action in the team's 32-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, which snapped their five-game winning streak and dropped their record to 6-6. Drafted and undrafted first-year players saw extensive playing time in all three phases. The only rookie who was a healthy scratch was fifth-round tackle Carson Vinson for the second game in a row.

Here’s an overview of how these rookies performed in their most recent NFL regular-season game.

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) reacts after making a a touchdown catch against Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks (24) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The first-round safety did a good job of running the alley and making open-field tackles. He helped bring down pass catchers short of the line to gain. This included a solo takedown of tight end Noah Fant that brought a fourth-and-short situation. Starks tied for fifth on the team with 6 total tackles.

However, he had one of his few costly lapses in coverage when he was late getting back over the top of a seam route. That resulted in the Bengals' second touchdown of the third quarter. On that play, All Pro linebacker Roquan Smith was left alone to guard wide receiver Andrei Iosivas and gave up a 29-yard scoring reception.

Even though he wasn't able to get home for a sack, the second-round rookie continued to flash as a pass rusher. Green tied defensive tackle Travis Jones for the team lead with 4 pressures, tied cornerback Marlon Humphrey for the lead in quarterback hits with a pair and tied his single-game career-high in total tackles for the second game in a row with 5, including 2 solos.

Less than a week after dressing for his first-ever NFL game, the third-round rookie saw action for the first time as part of a two-man rotation at left guard with third-year pro Andrew Vorhees. He first checked in on the Ravens' second drive of the game and finished with 16 total offensive snaps, which was 27% of the team's total. Jones had some nice reps in pass protection, a holding penalty in run blocking that negated a 6-yard run by Derrick Henry on the second-to-last play of the third quarter and made his first career tackle to end an interception return in the fourth quarter.

"I think I had a good night," Jones said after the Ravens' 32-14 loss. "I had one holding call that I wish I could get back, but other than that, I felt like I played pretty decently.

.. It felt really good to get out there with the guys and show what I can do, display my talent a little bit [and] show that I can help the team a little bit."

The fourth-round rookie had another solid outing in his 11th straight start but didn't make any impactful plays aside from making the first tackle of the game with a solo takedown on the opening kickoff. Between defense and special teams, Buchanan was on the field for a combined 84 snaps and finished tied for fourth on the team with 7 total tackles, including 5 solos.

Due to the offense's struggles with turnovers, the sixth-round rookie didn't get a chance to attempt a single field goal for just the second time this season and first since Week 9. Loop made both of his extra points and didn't have any landing zone infractions on his 3 kickoffs.

DT Aeneas 'Fub' Peebles

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles (93) before the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

After being a healthy scratch for the past six games, the sixth-round rookie was active for the first time since Week 5 following the placement of veteran Taven Bryan on injured reserve. He was on he field for just 12 combined snaps with 8 on special teams and just 4 coming on defense, but still managed to have a nice pass-rush rep.

WR LaJohntay Wester

For the ninth time this season, the sixth-round rookie saw action in multiple phases of the game, with 5 coming on offense and 3 on special teams. He wasn't given an opportunity to return the ball on three of the Bengals' two punts, with one getting downed in the field of play and the other going through the end zone for a touchback.

After having his streak of consecutive games with at least one tackle snapped last week, the undrafted rookie out of Illinois State was back to business as one of the Ravens' best exclusively special teams players. Jackson played a career-high 24 snaps in the third phase of the game, which was the second-most on the team and he recorded a pair of tackles, including a solo on a third-quarter kickoff to limit the returner to a gain of 17 yards.

CB Keyon Martin

In his return action after missing the previous game with a rib injury, the undrafted rookie out of Louisiana Lafayette almost exclusively played special teams, with 15 of his combined 16 snaps coming in the third phases of the game to just one on defense.

The undrafted free agent out of Memphis wasn't able to extend his streak of consecutive games with multiple special team tackles to three straight because he was injured on the opening kickoff of the game and did not return. Unfortunately, Martin's rookie season is officially over as he is headed to season-ending injured reserve with a torn ACL.

