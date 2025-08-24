Ravens Kicker Ends Preseason With Bang
After last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that rookie Tyler Loop would be the team's kicker this season. It was already pretty clear that Loop would win the job, but it was still nice to have official confirmation.
Despite having the starting job on lock, however, Loop wasn't content to simply rest on his laurels.
The sixth-round rookie from Arizona was lights out in Saturday's preseason finale against the Washington Commanders, making all three of his field goals and all three of his PATs. The last of those field goals was a 61-yarder, which he drilled with plenty of room to spare.
"It was good. It was fun," Loop told reporters after the game. "We kind of talked about it on the sideline. Randy [senior special teams coach Randy Brown] was like, 'Hey, do you want to go hit this?' And I was like, 'Heck yes, why not?' We went out, [I] got a great snap from Nick [Moore], a great hold from Jordan [Stout] and yes, I hit it. It was a good time."
Aside from a kickoff that went out of bounds, which was more so due to the Ravens experimenting than anything he did, it was pretty much a perfect day for Loop.
Loop, the first kicker the Ravens have ever drafted, finished the preseason 9-of-11 on field goal attempts, with his two misses coming from 46 and 52 yards away. He's more than made up for those misses, though, with Saturday's 61-yarder being the cherry on top.
"I'd say we have a sense of [Loop]'s range, but it's a confidence thing just to get out there in a game and be in that circumstance and having done it one time like that more than maybe he would've is valuable," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters.
Loop had some struggles early on in the offseason, but he's been outstanding throughout training camp and the preseason. He has some big shoes to fill as the replacement for Justin Tucker, so it's good news that he's going into the season with plenty of confidence.
"I think it's good," Loop said of his range. "It's always good to practice those, but the thing that's going through my head when I go out there is, 'I just want to hit every ball the same.' We talked about the process; I get out there, and I just want to go through my process, hit my ball and trust those guys that are helping me out with snapping, holding and blocking. I know that they're going to do their job, so yes, it was good."
