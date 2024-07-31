Ravens Update Trayvon Mullen's Injury
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Trayvon Mullen will miss the next few weeks with a shoulder injury, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed on Wednesday.
Mullen, 26, suffered the injury during Saturday's practice, but the Ravens didn't know much about his status at the time.
"Yes. He fell on it, his shoulder, so we'll have to see where we're at when we get back in [the building]," Harbaugh told reporters Saturday.
The Ravens claimed Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys in January of 2023, and re-signed him less than two months later. However, he did not play at all last season after landing on the non-football injury list last July.
Mullen is most well-known for his time with the Las Vegas Raiders, who he played for from 2019-2021. He then played nine games in 2022, eight with the Arizona Cardinals and the final one with the Cowboys, who brought him in to shore up depth at cornerback. In 46 career games, Mullen has accounted for 150 total tackles, 29 passes defended and four interceptions, with the vast majority of that production coming with the Raiders.
The cousin of Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson, Mullen was already considered a long shot to make the 53-man roster. Fair or not, this injury wwill only make it tougher for him to do so.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!