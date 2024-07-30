Ravens Sign Former Steelers LB
The Baltimore Ravens are bringing a former Pittsburgh Steelers draft pick back to the AFC North, signing edge rusher Quincy Roche, the team announced.
The move came after the Ravens place defensive end Malik Hamm on Injured Reserve due to a knee injury. To make up the roster spot, they'll bring in Roche, who's spent time with the Steelers, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings throughout his short career.
At 26-years-old, Roche joins the Ravens with 17 games of experience at the NFL level. All with the Giants, he's collected 40 tackles, 2.5 sacks five tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He even started three games during his rookie season.
A sixth-round pick in 2021, Roche was expected to be a candidate to make the Steelers active roster. Instead, he was released, making his way to New York. After two seasons there, he returned to Pittsburgh as a member of their practice squad. Last season, he was with the Vikings as a member of their practice squad.
Roche will compete for a roster spot in Baltimore against Malik Harrison, David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson and Adisa Isaac. He'll likely need to showcase his skills on special teams to do so. As a depth piece, he's capable of playing the edge and provides plenty of skill as a pass-rusher.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!