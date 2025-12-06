Ravens On SI Staff Predicts Crucial Steelers Game

The Baltimore Ravens are hoping to turn things around when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers for a crucial Week 14 matchup.

Ahead of the game, some members of the Baltimore Ravens On SI staff predicted how the matchup will go.

Ca'ren Franklin

The Steelers walk into this matchup with a passing game that has been stuck in neutral for weeks, going an entire month without a single completion over 20 air yards and finishing November 0 for 11 with two interceptions, and nothing about their recent play suggests they’re suddenly going to find rhythm against a Ravens secondary that has been disciplined and stingy.

That sets up a game where Baltimore can dictate the pace, especially with Derrick Henry trending toward his most aggressive stretch of the season, and I expect him to go north of 120 yards against a Pittsburgh defense that has quietly been the fourth worst against the run over the last three games.

Lamar missing Thursday’s practice caused a short scare, but his return on Friday, along with Todd Monken saying he expects him to play, puts the Ravens back in a stable position, and if Lamar can elevate his play from previous weeks and finally snap his touchdown drought dating back to November 9 against Minnesota, the offense should look much more complete.

These divisional games always stay physical and tense, but Baltimore enters with more continuity, better momentum, and a ground attack built to control the flow, and with that combination I see the Ravens pulling out a tight win.

Prediction: Ravens 32, Steelers 27

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacts in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Henry Brown

I predict the Ravens will win, but this’ll be an ugly one. They’ve come up short in seemingly every high-stakes matchup of the season, and though Lamar Jackson’s looked hobbled at times, he did show some signs of his usual self in last week’s 32-14 loss to Cincinnati.

He’s scrambling with a bit more explosivity and putting the ball right in his receivers’ hands, and a long week of rest should give him enough juice to get the better of Pittsburgh’s disappointing defense. This is still a divisional game, though, so you have to account for the usual rough-and-tumble rhythm of the AFC North.

Prediction: Ravens 20, Steelers 14

Jeremy Brener

The Ravens are coming into the game hungry and with the home crowd on their side. That's the exact recipe you want for a December divisional game for first place.

Both teams are coming off of big losses at home, so there will be an added emphasis on both ends to ensure this isn't a losing streak. The Ravens have the edge, especially with Jackson healthy and ready to go following a full day of practice to close out the week.

Prediction: Ravens 24, Steelers 17

Josh Reed

Coming off their most embarrassing and fluky loss of not just this season but in recent memory to one division rival, the Ravens will bounce back with vengeance against their archrivals. After weeks of the offense failing to capitalize on prime opportunities for a ‘get right’ game, they will finally get it done and put together their most complete performance as a team of the season to date.

Fueled by a heavy dose of Derrick Henry and Keaton Mitchell, they’ll pound the Steelers' much-maligned run defense into submission while the defense makes Aaron Rodgers look every bit of his age as the 42-year-old will get sacked three-plus times and intercepted twice. The Ravens take over sole possession of the top spot in the AFC North with authority as they bury the Steelers down the stretch for the second year in a row.

Prediction: Ravens 34, Steelers 13

Nishant Gupta

The loss to the Bengals was a wakeup call for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens and I hope they have woken up. Baltimore is a mess, but so are the Steelers, and this is going to be a dirty battle between two rivals for the AFC North title.

The Steelers have lost five out of their last seven games. The Ravens' run game has been their strength this season and John Harbaugh would aim to exploit Derrick Henry's brilliance throughout the game. I believe the Ravens' offense and defense will finally come together to take down the Steelers and stay on top in the AFC North.

Prediction: Ravens 27, Steelers 17

