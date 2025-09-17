Ravens Want More Out of TEs
The Baltimore Ravens' tight end room is one of the best in the NFL, if not the best. Mark Andrews is a seasoned veteran who scored a career-high 11 touchdowns last season, Isaiah Likely is an up-and-comer who continues to improve each year and Charlie Kolar is a good blocker who can catch passes when needed.
So, it's a bit surprising that their tight end production has been practically non-existant through two games. Andrews has just two receptions on four targets for seven yards, while Kolar doesn't have a single target yet.
Granted, Likely has yet to play this season after suffering a foot injury in training camp. Fullback Patrick Ricard, who is basically an extra tight end, also hasn't played and may be a ways away from returning. However, the production, or lack thereof, is still quite notable.
Right now, though, head coach John Harbaugh isn't worried about the unit's lack of targets.
"I make of it [that it is] just football, probably. It's going to happen," Harbaugh told reporters. "[Andrews and Kolar] are going to catch a lot of passes. I expect those guys to be a big part of what we're doing.
"If we start going four or five weeks, and you don't see the tight ends getting targets, I'll probably be asking 'Monk' [offensive coordinator Todd Monken] and Lamar [Jackson] and the guys, 'What do you think?' But, the ball goes where it goes based on the reads. That's where the ball goes based on Lamar's reads, and that's what quarterbacks do. So, those guys know that, and they're fighting to run good routes and [are] just trying to make the plays that come to them."
Andrews nearly had a his first touchdown of the season in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, but had the ball punched out of his hands in the end zone. Harbaugh declined to challenge the ruling, though he said he was very close to doing so.
To be fair, the Ravens' tight end room also had a bit of slow start last season. Andrews had just six receptions for 65 yards through four games, and didn't have any catches in Weeks 3 or 4. Likely had a fantastic start to the season with nine receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown, but was quiet for a few weeks after that.
This year's slow start is much more apparent, though, and Likely's absence is certainly not helping. The good news is that he seems close to returning, so perhaps that could help the group turn a corner.
