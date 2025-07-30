Ravens Get Good News on Isaiah Likely Injury
The Baltimore Ravens could be without one of their key players on offense at the start of the season, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler.
"#Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely suffered a small foot fracture during Tuesday’s practice, sources told @jamisonhensley and me. If all goes well, it’s an early season return and Week 1 is possible," Fowler tweeted.
Likely left Ravens practice early on Tuesday after being carted off to the locker room with a foot injury, which appeared to be far worse than the result. Luckily for the Ravens, they escape any long-term injury when it comes to Likely.
Likely proved to be a top target for Lamar Jackson in the offense last season, nabbing a career-high 42 catches for 477 yards and six touchdowns in 2024 with the Ravens in 16 appearances (nine starts).
With Likely out for the remainder of the preseason, starting tight end Mark Andrews should grab more reps during training camp. The team will also rely on tight ends Charlie Kolar and Zaire Mitchell-Paden.
Likely will be on the sidelines when the Ravens face off against the Indianapolis Colts in their preseason opener on Aug. 7.
