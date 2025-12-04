Mark Andrews' Extension Has Major Impact on Ravens Young TEs

In a somewhat surprising move in terms of timing and prioritization, the Baltimore Ravens inked three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews to a second, and likely final, contract extension. With the 30-year-old under contract through 2028, this move almost guarantees that he'll finish his career with the franchise as a life-long Raven.

This transaction is great news for one of the team's stalwart leaders, who is now the proud record holder of the most touchdowns, receiving yards and receptions in franchise history. However, it may also very well mean that the days for one or both of fourth-year tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar with the team are numbered.

Both players were selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft after collegiate careers as prolific pass catchers and have developed into well-rounded players at the position in the NFL.

Prior to a broken foot in training camp delayed his 2025 debut and derailed his season up until last week, Likely had emerged as one of the top young pass-catching talents in the league regardless of position.

Meanwhile, Kolar has established himself as one of the best blocking tight ends in the league, whose prowess as a pass catcher has become underrated but flashes every so often when he gets left uncovered streaking across or down the field.

Heading into the 2025 season with all three entering the final years of their respective contracts, prevailing wisdom was that the Ravens would prioritize staying younger and more dynamic at the tight end position when the time came.

This move signals that it is clearly not the case anymore, as the Ravens could still potentially keep Kolar since the average annual salary of $13.1 million of Andrews' new deal is lower than his previous, which gives them some cap space to bring back other young players up for new deals, such as defensive tackle Travis Jones and Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum.

According to reports, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta offered Likely an extension of a similar annual salary to Andrews, but the 25-year-old wanted to bet that the impressive gradual progression he had shown would continue.

Through his first three seasons, the former Coastal Carolina University star improved upon his stats from the year prior and had racked up a combined 108 receptions for 1,269 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, but in 9 games this year, he has just 18 catches for 223 yards and no touchdowns.

Kolar is on pace for a career year as a pass catcher with eight catches for 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns, which match the combined career total through his three seasons. There's still a decent chance he gets brought back on an affordable deal, but he could wind up getting a bigger-than-expected offer on the open market, like veteran Josh Oliver did in the 2023 offseason and is now a key cog in the Minnesota Vikings' offense.

Likely could become Ravens' worst nightmare elsewhere

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) runs with the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

If DeCosta does indeed let the uber-athletic playmaker walk in free agency this upcoming March, it could very well come back to bite Baltimore in a big way in the event he decides not to take his talents to the NFC and opts to join another AFC team instead.

Two of the worst possible scenarios for the Ravens would be if he stays in the AFC North and replaces Mike Gesicki in Cincinnati as the Bengals' top tight end or if he joins the Kansas City Chiefs to become the successor to future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce.

Although Gesicki is under contract through 2027, having just signed a three-year extension this past offseason, his deal has a potential out for 2026 that would carry a dead cap charge of $4.3 million. Swapping him for Likely would give their already loaded offense another dynamic weapon for Joe Burrow's aerial arsenal, giving him three dynamic pass catchers who specialize in making contested catches and racking up yards after the catch.

In Kansas City, Kelce is playing on the final year of his contract and has been flirting with the potential of retirement for the past couple of seasons. Likely would slot right in and give Patrick Mahomes an explosive and instinctual weapon in the passing game whose athleticism, natural feel for the game and ability to uncover on extended plays is the closest thing to prime Kelce as the Chiefs could find on the open market or in next year's NFL Draft.

Even though playing him twice a year and having to see him don the orange and black Bengal tiger stripes would be a tough pill for the Ravens and their fans to swallow, Cincinnati's defense is still likely multiple offseasons away from becoming a unit that could make them a complete team.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, are in the midst of the worst year of the Mahomes-Andy Reid era and are still in playoff contention with a non-losing record. They are primed for a bounce back next year when they will presumably be healthier, and the regression bug that ravaged them following last year's Super Bowl run won't afflict them nearly as badly as it has this year when it comes to close games.

If Likely goes to the Chiefs and develops anywhere close to the type of Vulcan Mind Meld telepathy with Mahomes in the passing game that Kelce has had for nearly a decade, the Ravens might've handed them the offensive piece that puts them back on top. The only defender on their roster capable of keeping and matching up comparably to Likely in 1-on-1 coverage is All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton, so their once epic practice battles would take place on a grander stage if this very realistic scenario were to come to pass.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!