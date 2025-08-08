Ravens Work Out Former Buccaneers DB
The Baltimore Ravens have an outstanding safety duo in All-Pro Kyle Hamilton and first-round pick Malaki Starks, but beyond them, they're quite thin at the position.
Ar'Darius Washington, who was pivotal in last year's mid-season turnaround, is set to miss most of, if not all of, the season due to an Achilles tear he suffered back in May. That injury left second-year pros Sanoussi Kane and Beau Brade as the only safeties on the roster (there's also undrafted free agent Desmond Igbinosun, but his chances of making the 53-man roster seem slim). Both players have shown potential throughout the offseason, but there's always a risk in entrusting players that young in such key roles, especially when they're a former seventh-round pick and undrafted free agent, respectively.
However, it's never too late to add depth at the position, and Baltimore knows this. According to the NFL transaction wire, the Ravens hosted veteran safety Jordan Whitehead for a workout on Friday.
Whitehead, 28, spent last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, returning to the team that drafted him after two years with the New York Jets. In 12 games, the Pittsburgh native accounted for 79 total tackles (two for loss) and three pass breakups, but did not record an interception. He also allowed a passer rating of 130.8 when targeted (per Pro Football Focus), which is less than encouraging to say the least. The Bucs' defense struggled as a whole last year, though, so that's also worth considering.
Unfortunately, an already rough season for Whitehead ended on a bad note, as he was injured in a car crash while on his way to the Bucs' facility in January. He was then placed on the non-football injury list and missed Tampa Bay's final two games, including the loss to the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card Round.
Throughout his seven-year career, Whitehead has 557 total tackles (31 for loss), 45 pass breakups and five interceptions. He won Super Bowl LV with Tampa Bay in 2020.
The Ravens have made some excellent late signings over the years, including pass rushers Kyle Van Noy and Jadeveon Clowney in 2023. Last year, however, their signing of former Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson blew up in their face, as he allowed a passer rating of 144.9 before being released in late November.
If the Ravens do decide to bring in Whitehead, they'll need to make sure he's the right man for the job.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!