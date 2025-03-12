Ravens Tender Breakout DB Ar'Darius Washington
The Baltimore Ravens have placed a right-of-first-refusal tender on starting safety Ar'Darius Washington, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
The tender carries a $3.263 million cap hit for Washington next season. Additionally, if another team signs Washington to an offer sheet, the Ravens have the chance to match it and keep him home. if not, he goes to that other team and the Ravens don't receive any compensation.
A former undrafted free agent out of TCU, Washington broke out in a big way in 2024 after battling injuries for his first three seasons. The struggles of Marcus Williams and Eddie Jackson proved to be his gain, as he started the final 12 games of the season (including playoffs) in place of those two.
Washington finished the regular season with 64 total tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble. In coverage, he allowed a passer rating of 78.1 when targeted, one of the better marks among Ravens defensive backs.
Zrebiec adds that Washington and Baltimore had extension talks, but they couldn't come to an agreement. The Ravens reportedly also considered using a second-round tender, which would've cost $5.346 million and would've landed them a second-round pick if he signed an offer sheet with another team and they didn't match. However, they opted against that as well.
Washington was one of the Ravens' two restricted free agents this offseason alongside cornerback Christian Matthew, who they didn't offer a tender to. They also did not tender exclusive rights free agent Owen Wright, who spent this season on injured reserve. Both players are now unrestricted free agents.
