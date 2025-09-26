Ravens Work Out Former First-Round Guard
The Baltimore Ravens brought in former Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles guard Kenyon Green for a tryout, per the NFL's transaction wire.
Green, 24, was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by Houston. Unfortunately, he has not only struggled to live up to his draft status, but struggled to stay on the field as well.
Over his three years with the Texans, Green appeared in just 29 of a possible 55 games (including playoffs) and started only 23 of them. He missed the entire 2023 season due to a shoulder injury and was benched late in 2024, as he didn't appear in either of the Texans' playoff games.
In March, the Texans decided to move on from Green after three disappointing seasons, sending him to the Eagles in exchange for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (whom they just waived this week) and a late-round pick swap. He didn't make the 53-man roster out of training camp, though he has been on and off it over the first few weeks of the season. The Eagles waived him earlier this week after claiming return specialist Xavier Gipson on waivers.
Green has had a rough start to his NFL career, but he was a star in college. He earned two consensus All-American selections over his three years at Texas A&M, and was even a finalist for the Lombardi Award - awarded to the college football lineman who "displays exceptional performance and ability and embodies the character and discipline that Vince Lombardi championed throughout his life"
Guard has been a contentious position for the Ravens this year. Daniel Faalele has struggled in his second season as the team's starting right guard, while Andrew Vorhees has had his ups and downs at left guard.
After the Ravens allowed seven sacks against Lamar Jackson in their Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions, it would make sense to evaluate their options up front. However, head coach John Harbaugh made it sound like there weren't any major changes coming to the unit.
"Well, [with] the offensive line, you look at the grades," Harbaugh told reporters. "I look at [offensive line] Coach [George] Warhop's grades. They're pretty good. If you look at the whole game, Coach had those guys playing pretty darn well. That one series was disappointing, but we just try to get better and improve, and that's what we're doing."
