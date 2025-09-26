Ravens Rule Out Two Pro Bowlers vs. Chiefs
Following walkthrough practice, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spent the bulk of his press conference fielding questions and providing updates on most of the players dealing with injuries that could impact their availability for a Week 4 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs and beyond.
Some of his answers were transparent, forthcoming, and even encouraging, while others were vague and hadn't changed much from previous comments he had made this week and over the past month. In the final injury report, the Ravens ruled out five-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), veteran defensive tackle Broderick Washington (ankle) and two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck), who Harbaugh already declared wouldn't play earlier in the week.
The most notable injury update he gave, as it pertains to this week's upcoming game against the reigning AFC champions, was about starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley. After sitting out the first two days of practice with an ankle injury, he returned to the field in a limited capacity on Friday and is listed as questionable to play.
"He is doing well," Harbaugh said. "He's kind of in that day-to-day world right now, so we'll see. He's working hard to be there on Sunday."
Stanley hasn't missed a game to injury since Week 11 of the 2023 season. Last year, he played every game for the first time in his career after spending multiple seasons struggling to stay healthy. If he is unable to play or is limited, the Ravens will have to turn to veteran backup swing tackle Joseph Noteboom as Lamar Jackson's blindside protector. Noteboom, a former Los Angeles Rams multi-year starter, has 35 career starts. Most of those have been at offensive tackle, with his last start coming in last year's regular-season finale.
Another Pro Bowler who was a welcome sight on the practice field on Friday after missing the first two days was outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy. The 12-year veteran missed the Ravens' Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions due to an ankle injury, and his presence was sorely missed in both the pass rush and run defense. Harbaugh said, "It would mean a lot" to have him back in time to face the Chiefs. After being a limited participant in his lone practice since Sept. 12, Van Noy is listed as questionable to play.
"It'd be great, so we'll just see where [Van Noy] is at and how he's doing," Harbaugh said.
Fourth-year nose tackle Travis Jones is also listed as questionable to play after practicing for the final two days of the week with a knee injury. He left last week's game early in the fourth quarter and did not return, and sat out of a practice this week.
The Ravens' pass-catching arsenal could finally be at full strength for the first time this season, just in time for this massive matchup, as fourth-year tight end Isaiah Likely was a full participant in practice this year and is listed as questionable to play. While Harbaugh wouldn't definitively share whether or not he'd be making his 2025 debut, all signs are pointing toward that potentially being the case.
"It just depends on what's best for us and the team, in terms of – we'll watch the tape [and] see how [Isaiah Likely's practice data] numbers look," Harbaugh said. "It's going to be a tough environment. He's practiced [for] one week, but he looked really good, so is he ready to go in there, in this game, against those guys and play at the top, top level and help us win the game, or is somebody else more suited? But, he could do it. He looks good to me. I think he looks good, and we'll just have to see if it's the best thing for us on Sunday, and we haven't really decided that yet."
Ricard remains in "rehab mode right now" with the calf injury that has kept him from making his 2025 debut and Harbaugh had no further update on Madubuike's concerning neck injury.
"He is out for this game. That's as far as I can state with certainty at this point," Harbaugh said.
More reinforcements for the Ravens offensive line could be on the horizon as third-round rookie Emery Jones Jr. will be eligible to begin practicing next week following the Chiefs game.
"We have talked about that possibility. We'll see. He is in that range, for sure," Harbaugh said.
The former LSU standout has been sidelined since arriving at rookie minicamp with a shoulder injury he suffered during the pre-draft process. The setback didn't deter general manager Eric DeCosta from selecting him No. 91 overall. After being a career tackle in college, the Ravens envision him being a versatile piece what could play guard as well.
