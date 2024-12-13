Ravens DC Compares Malik Nabers to Bengals Star
As the Baltimore Ravens' defense looks to continue its rise against a struggling New York Giants offense, there's one player that they need to keep an eye on at all times.
Malik Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, has been one of the few bright spots for Big Blue this season. In 11 games, he's hauled in 80 passes for 819 yards and three touchdowns, among the best for any rookie despite missing two games.
Ahead of Sunday's matchup, Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr described the challenges of defending Nabers and gave him an incredibly strong comparison.
"He's an explosive player. He's not there yet, but he kind of reminds me – from just his college tape – kind of like a Ja'Marr Chase, from a sense of he's explosive, he can contested catches, [and when] he gets the ball in his hands, he's a good RAC [run after catch] guy," Orr said Thursday. "He's a good player. They feature him; they trust him a lot. He's one of their leading receivers, one of their leading targets – him and Wan'Dale Robinson. He's a good player. We definitely have to know where he's at and make sure we take care of him and not let him wreck the game."
That comparison alone should ring some alarms for Ravens fans. Chase, star wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, has tormented the Ravens from the moment he entered the league, recording 58 receptions for 962 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games against them. He's recorded nearly 20 percent of his career receiving total just against Baltimore, as unbelievable as that sounds.
In two games against the Ravens this season, Chase had 21 receptions for 457 yards and five touchdowns, nearly willing his team to victory both times. To be fair, though, he's been a monster against everyone this season, leading the league with 93 receptions for 1,319 yards and 15 touchdowns.
If Nabers is drawing those comparisons already, then the Ravens better be ready for him. He may not have Joe Burrow throwing him the football, but he's a matchup problem for anyone in the secondary.
"He's a talented receiver," cornerback Brandon Stephens said. "That's what shows on film. We're all looking forward to the matchup."
