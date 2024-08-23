Ravens WR Zay Flowers Taking on Different Role
Zay Flowers rapidly established himself as the Baltimore Ravens' top receiver in his rookie year last season.
Now, Flowers is establishing himself in the locker room as one of the leaders in the receiving room. Third-year tight end Isaiah Likely has noticed the strides Flowers has taken heading into his second season and the impact it's having on his younger teammates.
"Zay [Flowers] is taking [on] that leadership aspect of the receiver room," Likely said on Thursday. "I mean, [on] good and bad plays that Zay has, he always tries to embrace to show the younger guys below him [to not] dwell on the past. Zay makes so many plays; he's one of the focal points of our offense, so he knows for the offense to go, he has to go. So, [he's] inspiring the younger guys to give 100 percent every play. Show up and show out is definitely a mantra that he's been carrying."
Flowers led Baltimore in catches (77) and receiving yards (858) and his five receiving touchdowns were tied with Mark Andrews were the most on the team. The 23-year-old receiver had nine games with at least five catches and six games with over 70 receiving yards.
Across two playoff games, Flowers caught nine passes for 156 yards and a touchdown.
A lack of a No. 1 receiver had long been one of the Ravens' biggest weaknesses since drafting Lamar Jackson in 2018. Flowers establishing himself as one in his rookie is a more than promising sign for Baltimore and Jackson.
Flowers' emergence coincided with Jackson having the highest completion percentage of his career en route to winning his second MVP. With a full season under his belt, Flowers cementing himself as one of the team's leaders and making the growth typical of a second-year player could prove Baltimore has a franchise cornerstone for years to come.
