Ravens Avoid Another Scary Kyle Hamilton Injury
The Baltimore Ravens appeared to have dodged another bullet with All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton.
Giana Han of the Baltimore Banner reported that during the Ravens' joint practice with the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Hamilton was holding his hip after a one-on-one rep with receiver Christian Watson. After going down, he was able to walk off of the field under his own power.
Following practice, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided a positive update on Hamilton.
"It's not a serious injury," Harbaugh said.
Hamilton also had an injury scare earlier in training camp but was able to return to practice a couple of days later.
The Ravens have had their fair share of injuries and injury scares. Among them has been rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins suffering a shoulder injury in their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles that kept him out for a few days. Rookie outside linebacker Adisa Isaac suffered a soft tissue injury this week that has kept him out and Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum is nursing a neck injury that's kept him out since the beginning of August.
Rookie receiver Devontez Walker has been battling a rib injury that has limited his production in practice and both preseason games.
Baltimore lost significant players on defense in free agency with the departures of outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, linebacker Patrick Queen and safety Geno Stone. All three players were instrumental in the Ravens having a defense that led the league in turnovers and sacks and allowed the fewest points per game last season.
If Baltimore's defense is going to remain among the league's best in Zach Orr's first season as defensive coordinator, it needs Hamilton to be healthy. Hamilton broke out in his second season, as his 81 tackles, including 10 for a loss, four interceptions, 18 passes defended, four quarterback hits and three sacks landed him on the First-Team All-Pro.
Hamilton being able to pick up where he left off last season would further cement his status as one of the league's best safeties and go a long way toward keeping the Ravens' defense among the NFL's top units.
