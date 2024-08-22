Saints All-Pro Shouts Out Ravens OLB
Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Odafe Oweh is a prime breakout candidate ahead of his fourth season, and it's not too hard to see why.
Oweh, the No. 31 overall pick in 2021, has shown flashes of brilliance, but just 13 sacks in three seasons leaves something to be desired. This season is shaping up to be his best yet, though. Not just due to his natural development, but because the Ravens will be counting on him to step up after some key departures on the edge.
In another sign of his upward trend, Oweh recently drew praise from one of the game's top edge rushers. New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection with 117.5 career sacks, recently named Oweh among his top five pass rushers on "The Mina Kimes Show," although Oweh's name escaped him at first.
When Kimes realized Jordan was talking about Oweh, she noted how "that's interesting because he doesn't get talked about that much."
Indeed, Oweh has flown under the radar so far. Part of that is due to his relatively low sack totals, part of it is due to an injury he sustained last season, but regardless, the Ravens expect the narrative to change this season.
"Now, what he needs to do first and foremost, [is] he just needs to have those reps," pass rush coach Chuck Smith said last week. "He needs to be on the field and continue to get those reps. He needs to continue to do as he's doing now – playing fast, executing his moves and things like that. And if he gets those five games and those other, arguably, 400-500 reps, he's a double-digit sacker.
"And again, he missed four-and-a-half, five games – go count. I always hear the little jokes sometimes about him missing sacks. He did miss seven, eight, nine sacks in a season. So again, he's getting there. He's going to be an A-list rusher, and I'm just excited for him.
Currently, Oweh projects as a starting outside linebacker opposite of Kyle Van Noy, putting him in great position for a breakout season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!