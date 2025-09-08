Bills Ban Fan After Shoving Ravens Stars
A Buffalo Bills fan has been banned from NFL stadiums indefinitely after an altercation with Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and quarterback Lamar Jackson during Sunday night's game at Highmark Stadium, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
The altercation occurred late in the third quarter, when Hopkins hauled in a 29-yard touchdown from Jackson with a beautiful one-handed grab while double covered. When the two went over by the stands to celebrate, the fan gave both players a shove to the helmet. Jackson did not take it lying down, shoving the fan back in retaliation.
The fan was reportedly ejected from Highmark Stadium following the incident, and now, he won't be setting foot there, or in any other NFL venue, for the foreseeable future.
Jackson spoke briefly about the incident after the game, vowing to not let another like it happen in the future.
"I [saw] him slap 'D-Hop,' but I wasn't really ... He slapped me, and he's saying – he was talking – so I just forgot where I was for a little bit," Jackson told reporters. "You have to think in those situations. You have security out there; let security handle it, but I just let my emotions get the best of me. Hopefully, it doesn't happen again. I learned from that."
However, the two-time MVP quarterback did not rule out going near the stands to celebrate agian, even if he'll be more careful going forward.
"No, because I've never seen our fans do that, so no, I'll probably do it again when we score a touchdown, but it's not nothing against the fans. I'm just celebrating when my teammates get a touchdown."
Jackson completed 14 of 19 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns on the night, posting an outstanding passer rating of 144.4. Hopkins had just two receptions for 35 yards in his Ravens debut, but the afrementioned touchdown was nothing short of outstanding.
Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for Baltimore to get the win. After taking a 40-25 lead in the fourth quarter, the Ravens proceeded to blow said lead and lose 41-40 in embarrassing fashion. It's far from the first collapse the Ravens have suffered over the past few years, but it might just be the most humiliating of them all.
The Ravens hope for a better result when they host the Cleveland Browns in Sunday's home opener, and hopefully, no fan incidents as well.
