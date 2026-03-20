Veteran Receivers' Ravens Buzz Growing After Recent Free Agency Wave

The Baltimore Ravens are heading into the first of several distinctly-dry spells that will pepper their long offseason: the back half of free agency.

All of the springtime darlings have already taken advantage of the attention they soaked up, moving on to new teams over the early weeks of March to begin the NFL's new league year. And with little left to do aside from preparing for the Draft late next month, veterans looking for another shot or simply testing the market will keep on waiting to see whether gaping roster holes open avenues for returning stars.

The Ravens, for one, can not stop taking advantage of free agency now. Despite the occasional splash signing, they've lost so much more than they've added in watching as all but a few of their unrestricted free agents hit the road in lieu of bigger paydays and scenery changes, and can no longer just rely on a strong draft performance to flip right back into contenders. The Ravens' options at wide receiver are particularly limited at the moment, encouraging fans to turn their attention to the leftovers still waiting by their phones.

Flirting with the Fading Stars

Ever since former Raven Hollywood Brown opted to join another former powerhouse looking for a bounce-back of their own in the Philadelphia Eagles, Stefon Diggs has gained traction as the best available pass-catcher.

Now, there's never been a day when he was a worse football player than Brown, but Brown is an easy fit on most teams as a second or third go-ball receiver. Diggs, who's a few years older at 32 years old, is still a star, having just notched a 1,000+ yard season in a one-and-done stop with the AFC champion New England Patriots, but that heightening age and the off-field baggage he'll bring must be accounted for, too.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) during halftime against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Tyreek Hill falls into the same phylum as Diggs. He's around Diggs' age and peaked higher, looking like arguably the game's best player over parts of his recent stop with the Miami Dolphins, but he's yet to make an on-field appearance since Week 4 of the previous season when he dislocated his knee and tore his ACL in one fell swoop.

He's even riskier than Diggs between the miles he's accrued and his own drama-laded caravan, but as the Ravens' receiver room currently stands, the already-streaky Zay Flowers' best supplementary options are Rashod Bateman, Devontez Walker and LaJohntay Wester. Should the organization opt to throw Lamar Jackson a bone in sprucing up his barren playmaking arsenal, one of the big free agency fish may prevail as feasible future Ravens.

Bringing Back a Familiar Face

There is one steady veteran the Ravens could still consider aside from the wily outsiders. DeAndre Hopkins is still out their waiting for his next big-league contract, while the Baltimore team he'd just spent 17 games suiting up for are clearly scanning their options for someone better.

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deandre Hopkins (10) warms up before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The 5x Pro Bowler is more weathered than anyone else who's been mentioned, proving to the league that he's more of a platoon receiver than lead option entering his 34th birthday. And while his 330 yards as a first-time Raven won't wow box score watchers, his proven hands and experience prevailed as reliable traits to lean on over an up-and-down 2025 season.

Where he lacks in upside as Jackson's star wideout, he makes up for as a low-maintenance worker who took no time to make his mark as a helpful locker room presence and a well-spoken veteran. Expect his level head, strong remaining abilities and desire to return to Baltimore to keep Hopkins in the mix as free agency continues winding down.

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