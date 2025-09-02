Does Bills WR Signing Change Ravens Game Plan?
The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for their matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but they are going to have to make a quick alteration to the scouting report.
ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that the Bills are signing wide receiver Gabe Davis ahead of the team's season opener against the Ravens.
"A return to Buffalo: Free-agent WR Gabe Davis is signing with the Buffalo Bills, per sources," Schefter tweeted. "Davis initially will be on Buffalo’s practice squad as he continues to recover from last season’s torn meniscus and gets ready to return to play."
Davis will be on the practice squad for the Bills to start the season, but there is a chance he could be elevated to the 53-man roster ahead of the team's game against the Ravens. However, with his lingering knee injury and free agency, it isn't very likely.
Davis is best known for his NFL record-setting playoff performance in 2022 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He caught eight passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns for the Bills, but they lost the game 42-36 after an epic overtime game.
Davis was with the Bills until 2023, but he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. Unfortunately, Davis was unable to stay healthy, tearing his meniscus in November. He played in 10 games for the Jags, catching 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns.
Davis was cut by the Jaguars in May after they selected Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft.
The move might not have much of an impact for the Week 1 contest, but it could be important down the line. The Bills and the Ravens met in the playoffs last year and there is a good chance the two teams could find themselves facing off once again in the postseason in January.
By then, Davis could be healthy and repeat the performance he had against the Chiefs three years ago. That wouldn't be good news for the Ravens, so they need to do what they can to prepare for what's to come.
