Ravens Must Start Faster in 2025
The Baltimore Ravens may have been one of the best teams in the NFL late last season, but it's easy to forget that that wasn't always the case.
No, there were actually quite a few cracks in the Ravens' foundation early on. Their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener, while heartbreaking, was understandable, but it was their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders the next week that raised all sorts of concerns. They did get their first win of the season in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys, but even then, they nearly blew a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter.
It was only after the Ravens' 35-10 beatdown of the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 that they truly showed what they were capable of, but some issues still persisted for several weeks after the fact, especially on defense.
Entering a make-or-break 2025 season, the Ravens cannot afford to start slow once again, or CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr believes they could fall victim to their worst-case scenario. Granted, that worst-case scenario is still 11-6 with a playoff appearance, but for a team with Super Bowl expectations, that would be extremely disappointing.
"As good as the Ravens are, slow starts seem to be a problem in Baltimore," Kerr wrote. "The Ravens rallied last season to win the division, thanks to a Steelers collapse over the final month of the year. They should have defeated the Bills in the divisional playoffs, but turnovers and miscues ended their season. This appears to be the only thing that stops the Ravens these days. Baltimore can't afford another slow start with its schedule in 2025, and also needs to hope Derrick Henry still plays at an All-Pro level at 31."
The Ravens don't want to have to rely on other teams slipping up to decide their playoff fate. Remember, they didn't gain control of their destiny in the AFC North until the very end of the season, and that was in large part due to the Steelers falling off a cliff.
However, starting fast is much easier said than done. Three of the Ravens' first four games come against teams that won 13+ games last year, including the opener against the Bills, a Monday night matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 3 and a road trip to face the Chiefs in Week 4. The middle of the schedule is a bit softer, but still far from a cakewalk.
When the season kicks off, John Harbaugh and co. better make sure they're ready to go.
