Browns Sign Former Ravens Pro Bowl QB
The Cleveland Browns have signed former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Huntley, 27, signed with the Browns last offseason, and while he made the 53-man roster out of training camp, he was released shortly after due to a lack of trade interest. The Ravens then brought him back on the practice squad, but that reunion was short-lived, as the Miami Dolphins signed him away after starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 2. He started five games for Miami last season.
Now, he returns to Cleveland to join a crowded quarterback room, albeit one dealing with a lot of injuries. Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are both nursing hamstring injuries, while Shedeur Sanders nursing a shoulder injury. That left Ravens icon Joe Flacco, who won Comeback Player of the Year with the Browns in 2023 and re-joined them this offseason, as the only healthy quarterback on the roster.
The Ravens initially signed Huntley in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Utah, though he hardly played as a rookie. After that, though, he became Lamar Jackson's top backup and even started nine games in place of the two-time MVP.
In 20 appearances with Baltimore, Huntley completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 509 yards and three touchdowns.
Hilariously, Huntley earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2022 despite starting just four games and throwing three interceptions to two touchdowns. He only earned the nod after other players opted out, but it was still a very humorous development nonetheless.
