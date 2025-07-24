Ravens Pro Bowlers Make Bold Lamar Jackson Statement
After bursting onto the scene in his second season and first as a full-time starter, many pundits believed Baltimore Ravens franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson wouldn't be able to top his first league MVP-winning season in 2019, even though he was just 22 years old at the time with plenty of time and areas to grow.
That year, he led the league with 36 touchdown passes, had a 6-1 passing touchdown-to-interception ratio and rushed for over 1,200 yards. At the time, it was the greatest season by a dual-threat quarterback in NFL history and earned unanimous MVP honors.
Since then, Jackson has not only vastly improved each year he has played a full season, even in the ones h didn't, he made tremendous strides as passer and overall quarterback, a feat Hall of Fame general manager Bill Polian didn't believe he could achieve when he suggested he should switch positions to running back or wide receiver the year he declared for the NFL Draft in 2018.
Last season, Jackson followed up his second MVP-winning season in 2023 with an even better and more deserving campaign that saw him become the first player in NFL history to throw for over 4,000 yards and rush for 900-plus yards in a single season. He also had a passing touchdown-to-interception ratio of 10.25-1 after throwing 41 touchdowns to just four interceptions.
The four-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All Pro's favorite and most trusted target in the passing game over that span has been three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews, who was also part of the Ravens' same historic 2018 draft class. When asked at his first press availability since reporting to training camp if the time of Jackson reaching his "peak" as a player is even close, he laughingly responded: "Maybe like 10 years from now."
"Every year he finds a new way to get better and better," Andrews said Tuesday. "It's almost like the game has just continually slowed down for him. And he's already such a fast, dynamic player and his playmaking, the way he reads the game, he's just getting more and more comfortable. I love the way that he's just going about his business and continues to move that bar higher and higher, which is already incredible."
Ravens' two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley has also had a front row seat to Jackson's maturation on and off the field, having been his blindside protector for the bulk of his career when they've both been healthy.
Count him among the massive contingent of those who were "very surprised" when his quarterback's historic 2024 season didn't result in him receiving back-to-back MVP honors and the third time overall in his already illustrious career. Not even he sees a peak in sight or on the horizon for his star signal caller.
"I think he kind of makes his own trajectory," Stanley said Tuesday. "He's going to do things week in and week out that we haven't seen before, so it's always surprising the new things he can do and accomplish. After playing with him for eight years, I'm not surprised by him always pushing the limits and breaking new boundaries."
Any time a prominent list ranking the top quarterbacks in the league begins making its rounds in the national media landscape, where Jackson ranks is always a topic for debate and hot-takes, whether he is at or near the top or somehow gets mindbogglingly slighted. However, he and the majority of his teammates couldn't care less about any one or more anonymous coach or executive's opinion about him because their collective focus is on bringing a Lombardi Trophy back to Charm City.
"We know what matters for him," Stanley said. "He really just wants to win, so I think for us, I think our only motivation is just to get him that Super Bowl ring and bring that to Baltimore."
Jackson himself was asked about whether he is close to peaking as a player when he stepped to the podium on Wednesday after hitting the field for the first time since reporting to training camp. He pointed out that despite being an eighth-year veteran, he is still just 28 years old and believes he is "really just getting started," and head coach John Harbaugh agrees.
"There's so much that goes into playing that position and Lamar is young," Harbaugh said. "He works really hard. Secondly, he really wants to get better and he's already great. He's not one of these guys that says 'I'm there, I have arrived'. He never looks at it that way. He always looks at 'What can I do to get better?'"
